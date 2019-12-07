Share:

The latest survey conducted by the Asia Foundation reveals that a staggering 88.5% of Afghan population welcomes peace talks between the United States (US) and Taliban. Furthermore, at least 64 per cent of the respondents, according to the survey, also believe in the possibility of consensus on power-sharing between the Afghan government and Taliban. These are hopeful and surprisingly pleasant findings. It’s correct that polls and surveys can have seriously flawed results. However, the fear that the 18 years long war can stretch further, if negotiations fail to take place, may have forced the Afghans to view the talks as the only way forward to an end to the Afghan chapter of the War on Terror, which for Afghans, in the words of John Pilger, is nothing but War of Terror.

Similarly, some may call the 64 per cent believers in the possibility of success of Intra Afghan dialogue either naive or idealists. However, societies witness change due to the idealists who make impossible things possible. While the 88.5 per cent Afghans’ perception may embolden the Taliban to maintain their ground while negotiating with the US, the 64 per cent will put the Afghan government in a better position during Intra-Afghan dialogue.

With the US president, Donald Trump’s announcement of reopening of talks with the Taliban during his surprise visit to Kabul on the Thanksgiving eve, Islamabad will once again come to limelight. For Islamabad, it is not just time that is of the essence, given Trump administration will try hard enough to strike a deal with the Taliban before the elections. Also, the crucial and delicate role that Islamabad will have to play will be during the Intra-Afghan Dialogue. Pakistan cannot but leave no stone unturned to ensure the success of the latter project. For it is the Intra-Afghan dialogue’s outcome that the region’s peace will be contingent upon.