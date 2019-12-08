Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Australian High Commission (AHC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), with the support of Serena Hotels, hosted the 5th AHC-PCB Girls’ Cricket Cup here at F-9 Cricket Ground on Saturday. Four Islamabad-based school teams, comprising of SOS Children’s Village H-11, Sky School System F-11/3, Islamabad Model School for Girls G-11/1 and Islamabad Model School for Girls I-9/1, participated in the event. Prior to the competition, the girls had attended a five-day coaching clinic, which was conducted by PCB’s first class coaches and Pakistan Women’s Emerging Squad Manager Fizza Abid. Malik Sports supported the competition by donating cricket equipments and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) provided the ground facilities. Australia’s Acting High Commissioner to Pakistan Brek Batley congratulated the schools on their participation and appreciated the continued support of the PCB and Serena Hotels for the annual tournament. “The Australian High Commission has been sponsoring girls’ cricket in Pakistan since May, 2016 to promote gender equality through sport. We started with a single annual tournament here and expanded it to Lahore and Karachi this year. We are very happy to support this event, as our countries share a passion for cricket. Cricket and other sports can help tear down barriers and stereotypes. Every time these girls hit a boundary or make a catch, they e take a step towards greater equality,” Batley said. Batley further said that Australia will host the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final on International Women’s Day. At the tournament, Australia will become the first cricketing nation to close the gender gap in prize money, as the Cricket Australia will top up any prize money, won by the Australian team, to ensure parity with men’s winnings.