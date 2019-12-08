Share:

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa's first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) based in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates, announced on Sunday that it won the "Best Low-Cost Airline" in Middle East and Africa at the AirlineRatings.com Airline Excellence Awards.

Air Arabia said in a statement that the award is judged by seven editors with senior industry experience and evaluate against 12 criterial, including fleet age, passenger reviews, profitability, investment rating, product offerings and staff relations.

"The honour further underlines Air Arabia's credentials as the first choice for low-cost airline travel in the region," it added.

Adel Ali, group chief executive officer of Air Arabia, said that "being voted as the 'Best Low-Cost Airline' in Middle East and Africa is another testament to our focus on delivering excellent value for our customers backed by superior service standards."

Air Arabia operates flights to over 170 global destinations in 50 countries. The airline recently placed one of the region's largest single-aisle aircraft orders of 120 Airbus A320 family aircraft to drive its global expansion strategy.