LAHORE - With a view to discuss the challenges in terms of doing business in Pakistan and to ponder as to how to build confidence of the local investors and attract more FDI, the All Pakistan Business Forum is going to organise a business conference 2019 at a hotel in Islamabad on 12th of December 2019. APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood said that one-day conference will be addressed and participated by the world renowned experts in finance and economy, ambassadors, senior government officials, high-ranking bureaucrats, academia, CEOs of multinational and nationals companies, besides representatives of Pakistan’s major chambers and trade & industrial associations. He said that the focus of this Conference is aimed at further strengthening the business-friendly environment of Pakistan, promoting ease of doing business, industrial development, entrepreneurship & women development, technical education & vocational training, to boost economic growth by working hand in hand with the foreign diplomatic missions, relevant government departments and the business community of Pakistan. Maaz Mahmood said that this conference is going to enclose the opportunities and challenges faced by both local and foreign businessmen with respect to ease of doing business in Pakistan.

“This conference further aims to attract joint ventures and foreign direct investments to make local business competitive. Moreover, it intends to positively portray Pakistan as a destination of choice for global investors and will highlight the potential and promising sectors of Pakistan’s economy.” He said that some important areas that require attention to steer the wheel in the right direction, including entrepreneurship opportunities for young professionals, Role of Women in building the economy, Implementation of ILO conventions and relevant regulations to get the best of GSP Plus benefits and for its continuation will also be discussed.