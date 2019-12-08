Share:

LAHORE - A man was killed and another six sustain wounds in an explosion in Township late Saturday, police and rescuers said. A police spokesman said a shopkeeper, Mahmood Ahmad, was refilling a gas cylinder when it exploded, killing him on the spot and injuring six others. Police and rescuers rushed to the site and took the body and the injured to Jinnah Hospital. Jinnah Hospital MS Dr Iftikhar Ahmad named the injured as Ahsan Elahi, Abdul Ghafar, Dilshad, Abu Bakar Saddique, Muhammad Aslam and Muhammad Afaaq. Although Ahsan underwent major surgeries as his torso was damaged badly, he is out of danger, the MS said.