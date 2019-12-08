Share:

LAHORE-With an average of ten designers showing everyday along with a grand couturiers segment, the three-day HUM Bridal Couture Week got under way at the Faletti’s Hotel.

The first day of BCW ushered in a fresh fashion cycle with an impressive line-up of celebrated designers and glamorous showstoppers.

The big wigs of Pakistan’s fashion frat showcased their spectacular collections on the ramp to sell the ball rolling for the next season.

Indeed, most of the designers presented collections that were out-of-the-box; pushed the boundaries of their comfort zones were exuberant and unquestionably fashion-forward. Day one of the three-day bridal extravaganza had an amazing line-up of celebrities walking for the designers – the bhangra king AbrarUl Haq walked for Fahad Hussayn and Minal Khan walked for Aisha Imran.

The veteran actor Aijaz Aslam walked for Almirah, while the undisputed queen of our entertainment industry, SabaQamar walked for Samsara Couture House while Nausheen Shah graced the ramp for Zonia Anwaar.

Noor Khan walked and Soch The Band performed for Nitasha Bilal Haute Couture while Kinza Hashmi closed the show for Haris Shakeel. The eternal Adnan Siddiqui walked the ramp for Royal Tag and Sarah Khan added allure to Nilofer Shahid’s timeless pieces.

Here are the glimpses from day one at BCW:

Samsar Couture House

Samsar Couture House collection showcased a modern day bride in all its glory bringing forth an amalgamation of bold and sublime hues entailing flattering silhouettes and impeccable craftsmanship. Handcrafted with extrinsic embroideries, sequins, tilla work, gota and stone work, the collection was embossed with prints and motifs that illustrated power and modernity.

ZoniaAnwaar

Zonia Anwaar is intensely concerned with design as an art form. She has a deep understanding of the psyche of the fashion world and it reflects in her collections that are intelligent studied and completely innovative yet always awe inspiring. Zonia’s collection titled ‘Zoella’ was a modern take on majestic timeless silhouettes and rich textures, keeping bridal cocktail lehengas, concept festive attire and intricately embellished anarkalis in mind for practical wedding wear. Luxe fabrics, impeccable craftsmanship and elegant simplicity in traditional layered ghararas with straight shirts and super fun lehnga cholis were the main highlights of the collection.

Fahad Hussayn

Glitz, Glamour and style have always been associated with Fahad Hussayn’s collection.

The designer collection ‘Labyagawachi’ was a great melange once again of fabulous bridal wear. His collection upholds traditional cultural artistry, merging design with an array of modern and classic cuts and drapery. The designer celebrated a decade of decadence in revivalist embroideries, patchwork, signature 3d surfaces and the love of craft.

Aisha Imran

Aimed at new age bride, Aisha Imran’s collection had handcrafted elements with vintage appeal. There was elegance and classic tailoring that was partial to pastels. The embellishments were ornate, lavish with attention to extreme detailing. Crafted with breath taking detail, each design was a remarkable work of art with traditional craftsmanship.

Nilofer

Shahid

With Nilofer Shahid’s signature look, all the elements came together in a fantastical amalgamation of playful festive wear. The Veteran designer paid tribute to Kashmir through her exquisite collection. All in all the collection stood out from among the rest in terms of individuality and sheer ingenuity as well as diversity.

Ziggi Menswear

Ziggi Menswear collection focused on exquisite hand-crafted embroidery and contrasts with a sophisticated classy design. Regal and historical patterns were used in a variety of lengths, styles and cuts to make every outfit in this collection unique and desirable. The collection centred on a mono colour pallet of, simple blacks, whites and ivories, complimented with a gold accent colour.

Almirah

Almirah menswear collection stole the spotlight. Featuring khaddar, jacquard, and pure fabric as the primary canvases, the exclusive range of kurtas, sherwanis, prince coats and waist coats was a treat to watch for fashion enthusiasts on the runway.