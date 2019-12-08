Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will resume visits to different cities from next week to review progress on development projects.

The CM would also visit government offices, police stations and hospitals besides reviewing arrangements to maintain law and order situation as well as cleanliness conditions during his visits, said a handout issued here Saturday.

He would also meet the parliamentarians, PTI office-bearers and workers. He said that every possible measure would be taken for providing relief to people.

Usman Buzdar said that he had already been visiting different cities for a direct contact with people so that public problems could be fixed at the earliest.

In a letter to top public servants, CM Buzdar issued policy guidelines on posting and transfer of officials

He said in the letter to chief secretary, IGP and other administrative secretaries that the competent authority could exercise powers of posting and transfer on administrative grounds, vacant posts and operational needs under the government rules of business, 2011, said a handout issued. The competent authority would ensure appointment of suitable officers on key posts for improving performance of government offices, it added.

Following the orders of Punjab chief minister, the provincial government has released funds for treatment of deserving persons. According to a handout issued here on Saturday, more than Rs 21.028 million has been released for treatment of 10 patients for liver transplant, bone marrow and treatment of other diseases.

While funds worth Rs 2.6 million had been released for liver transplant of Bushra Shehzadi, a resident of Housing Colony, Nanaka Sahib, who is admitted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore.

Similarly, Rs.2 16 million has been released for liver transplant of Amjed Javed, a resident of Barkat Town, Main GT Road, Adda Shabeel, Lahore. He is also a liver patient and is admitted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

The Punjab government also released Rs 3.5 million for bone-marrow transplant of Shaista Bibi, a resident of Mohalla Farid Gunj, Faisalabad. She is admitted to Armed Forces Bone-Marrow Transplant Centre, Rawalpindi. Funds of Rs 2 million has been provided for bone-marrow transplant of Muhammad Usman, a resident of Bund Road, Nai Sabzi Mandi, Jhang Saddar.

Funds of Rs 3.4 million has been released for bone-marrow transplant of Hafiz Maaz, a resident of New City Multan, who is admitted to National Institute of Blood Diseases & Bone-Marrow Transplantation, Karachi.

Moreover, Rs 2.4 million has been provided to Rashid Noor, a resident of Taunsa for treatment of his children, Ajwa Khan and Muhammad Ahmed.

Rs 2.06 million has been released for Wasif Riaz of Clifton Colony, Wahdat Road, Lahore.

Also, Rs 1.8 million has been released for cancer treatment of Tasleem Ali, a resident of Mohallah Bani, Forest Office, Rawalpindi.

Similarly, Rs 1.1 million has been released for treatment of cancer patient Muhammad Anas, a resident of Mohallah Janndi Haveli Lakha, Tehsil Depalpur, Okara.