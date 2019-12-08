Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court (SC) has been moved to disqualify Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry over his statements about the money returned by property tycoon Malik Riaz as a result of settlement with the British agency NCA.

Petitioner Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi, a social worker, has filed a constitutional petition in Supreme Court’s Karachi registry on the plea that Fawad Chaudhry has given wrong statement on the money returned as a result of settlement with UK’s NCA.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, PM’s Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, foreign secretary, chairman of NAB and Pakistan high commissioner in London have been made respondents in the petition.

The petitioner contended that one who indulges in lying and making false statements cannot remain member of the National Assembly. Therefore, the federal minister should be disqualified under article 63-1/G of the constitution. He prayed to the court to suspend Fawad Chaudhry’s membership of the National Assembly and stop him from holding public office until decision on the petition.