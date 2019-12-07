Share:

ISLAMABAD-COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Academic Staff Association (ASA) on Saturday announced protest on the occasion of the silver jubilee of the institution on non-resolution of long standing issues with the administration.

Statement released said that ASA-CUI has decided to organise rallies and protest demonstrations in all campuses of COMSATS University Islamabad on December 9&10, 2019 as ASA is fully disappointed over the conduct of present administration who failed in addressing long-standing issues of COMSATS University Islamabad employees.

It said that an agreement was signed between ASA and Rector CUI on June 20, 2019.

Unfortunately, the agreement was discredited and violated by the current adhoc administration headed by an interim Rector since March 2017.

Due to the incompetency and inefficiency of said officers, the CUI is at halt position and even resolution of day to day matters became a dream. Despite the prolongation of COMSATS University Islamabad Act since April 2018, the statutory forums of the university are yet to be completed.

Instead, the current adhoc administration has deliberately delayed functioning of university just to prolong its interim period.

The processes for the completion of statutory bodies, approval of minutes of 2nd COMSATS University Islamabad Senate meeting, conduct of selection boards, merger of ad-hoc allowances pending since 2010, advisements for faculty positions of all cadres, reinstatement of unlawfully terminated employees, appointment of permanent Rector and others were deliberately hindered.

A forensic financial and administrative audit of COMSATS University Islamabad since its inception was promised but never conducted.

This requires action against all such officials who badly failed to honour a written agreement and to resolve even day to day matters of COMSATS University Islamabad employees.

On December 10, 2019 COMSATS is celebrating 25th Jubilee at Aiwan-e-Sadar, Islamabad.

On the other hand, employees of COMSATS University Islamabad are continuously suffering by not getting resolution of their issues.

In view of this, the ASA-CUI is going to organise rallies and peaceful demonstrations across all campuses on December 9 and 10, 2019 by reiterating the resolution of its legitimate demands.

ASA-CUI requests the honourable President of Pakistan being Chancellor and Minister for Science and Technology being Pro-Chancellor of CUI to intervene and play a prompt role in addressing long-standing issues of COMSATS University Islamabad and its employees.