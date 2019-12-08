Share:

KARACHI - Dua Mangi, a law student in her early 20’s, has returned home safely after being kidnapped from Bukhari Commercial Area in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

However her return after abduction remained shrouded in mystery as the family refused to divulge details of her homecoming to media, only confirming that she had reached home safely.

The police authorities have also confirmed that the return was not due to a police action against the kidnapers.

A statement from South Zone DIG Sharjeel Kharal’s office confirmed the news of her return on Saturday. The office has further said that investigation in the case was still ongoing.

Dua’s father Nisar Mangi, in a Facebook message, also confirmed the news and said he was thankful to friends, media persons and civil society for their support.

“By the grace of God and blessing of the loving people of Sindh, people of Pakistan and friends from all over the world, my daughter Dua Mangi reached home safely. I am very much thankful to friends from media, specially civil society who helped us in these tough circumstances and shared their feelings with my family.”

A lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir, who remained at the forefront in activities regarding her release, confirmed earlier in the day regarding release of the student but said her kidnappers were still at large.

He said in a post on microblogging website, that the hunt for kidnappers must continue ‘otherwise Godforbid one of our family members can be the next victim’.

Ransom

Dua Mangi’s family has decided not to say much on ‘ransom’ paid for recovery of their daughter but have asked media and those concerned to respect their privacy.

However, sources privy to details claimed that Mangi returned safely after a payment of Rs two million in ransom. However, no provincial official or family member confirmed it.

Probe

The police investigators recorded statements of some 22 witnesses, family members and friends. They said Dua’s sister had also been present at the scene along with her friend when the incident took place. They said they had found an empty shell of a 9mm pistol used in the shooting that left Dua’s friend, Haris Fateh Soomro, critically wounded. The shell has been sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching.

The statements of owners, waiters and security guards of the teashops in the surroundings of the crime scene were said to have been recorded as well. DIG South Sharjeel Kharal told media persons on Monday a special police team had been formed, which had made progress in light of the evidence gathered so far. He hoped that the woman would be recovered soon.

The woman’s elder sister told police that her sister and Haris had also been at the restaurant and the incident had occurred shortly after they started walking.

Investigators said Dua and Haris had been visiting the Master Chai teashop for the last few months and the two had been coming to the teashop continuously for the past four to five days.

Police have also questioned three boys and detained them for further questioning for getting help with the probe. The investigators are looking into the alleged threats being received by Dua from the man she met in the United States of America while studying there and that the person had allegedly been building pressure on her to marry him.