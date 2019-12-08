Share:

KARACHI - A team of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) closed down an illegal edible oil production unit where oil was being extracted from animal bones.

The unit was based in the jurisdiction of Sukhan Police Station in District Malir. The action was taken on the directives of Adviser to the Sindh CM on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtuza Wahab, said a statement on Saturday.

The SEPA team headed by Deputy Director Waris Gabol raided when the oil was being poured in an oil tanker having storage capacity of 2000-3000 gallons.

No permission from any authority was available with the setup to run the process of oil extracting from animal bones, the statement said. The SEPA team on the spot got the oil production activity stopped with the help of local police.