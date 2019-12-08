Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that all wings of the Information Departments in the center and province must join hands to evolve better communication strategies and present soft image of the country to the world.

She was addressing a meeting jointly chaired by SAPM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Minister Information Punjab Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan at Chief Minister Office here on Saturday.

Dr Firsous Ashiq Awan said better coordination among all government departments was vital for highlighting success of the government on all fronts and nullifying propaganda of the enemy.

Representatives of the Press Information Department (PID), Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Pakistan Television (PTV), Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), PEMRA and Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab attended the meeting.

Provincial Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan highlighted his priorities as Information Minister and called upon all departments to work tirelessly for the glory of the country. Chohan also announced to convene social media convention in Punjab to present positive image of the country before the international community.

Punjab info minister says 2 officers worked as Sharif family staff

Separately addressing a press conference at DGPR, Minister Chohan said another mega corruption and money laundering case of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif had been detected by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said that two officers including Nisar Ahmad Gil and Ali Ahmad Malik were working in the CM secretariat as the personal employees of Sharif family.

“These officers are involved in transferring billions of rupees to abroad from where this money returned in fake accounts on the name of poor after this these amounts were transferred to the accounts of Sharif family,” he elaborated.

The minister said that a company “Good Nature” had been made and two persons including Anwar Ahmad Saroor and Shoaib Kharal shifted the looted money to the accounts of Shehbaz Sharif, Nusrat, Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz.

He said that Shehbaz was continuously telling lies by holding press conferences in London.

Chohan said the NAB was investigating the case and soon the details would come out.

The minister said that Shehbaz should see David Rose who had written an article about his corruption in the “Daily Mail” on which Shehbaz had announced to go to the courts to sue against the journalist.

“Now he is in London then why does not he sue David,” he questioned.

He said that David had written that Shehbaz was “Coffin thief” while Nawaz was ‘head of dacoits’. The offered Shehbaz Sharif that he could give money to any expansive lawyer to sue against David, if he (Shehbaz) was so poor.

To a question, the minister said that Nisar Ahmad Gil was under custody of the NAB and details of the case would be shared in few weeks.

To another question, Chohan said that it looked that Sharif brothers had no plan to return, however, whenever they returned, they would be arrested.

Denying any deal, he said that Prime Minister was a human-friendly person, so he allowed Sharif brothers to go on the recommendations of courts.