Share:

MUZFFARGARH - Six persons - four them from a same family, including a woman and child, died in two road accidents here in different areas of the district on Saturday.

According to police and rescue sources, four persons of a same family were crushed to death near Adda Hussain Shah, Chowk Sarwer Shaheed. The accident occurred when a speeding passenger bus crushed a motorcycle and a rickshaw. As a result four persons of the same lost their lives on the spot. Getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies to the nearby medical facility for legal formalities.

The bus was heading for Multan from Layyah.

In another accident which occurred near Adda Kundai on Jhang Road, two persons died and three others injured critically. The accident occurred when a Mazda and truck collided due to speeding. The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan in precarious condition. The deceased persons were identified as: Sadiq Hussain, son of Khadim Hussain,45, and 48-year-old Mohammad Bashir, son of Elahi Bakhsh, both residents of Multan.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of the gruesome road crash which claimed lives of four members of a same family, has sought a detailed report from the district administration into the matter.

He also extended his grief and prayers for the eternal peace of the departed souls.