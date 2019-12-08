Share:

JALALPUR PIRWALA - Four suspected criminals were shot dead in an alleged shootout with police near Haji Pull permit road here on Saturday.

According to police, 9 to 10 dacoits were looting people near Haji Pull and on receiving calls at helpline 15, the police rushed to the scene.

However, the policemen came under fire as soon as they reached the spot. The police also returned the fire and a brief shootout took place. After the crossfire, police found four dacoits were lying in injured condition who were hit by their own accomplices during exchange of firing. Later they succumbed to injuries. Their other accomplices fled the scene in darkness.

The looted valuables, weapons, cash and motorcycle were recovered from the custody of the deceased dacoits. According to police, one of the dead body was identified as of Shaukat alias Shoki Kalal who was most wanted criminal. The identification process of other dacoits is underway.

The police have registered a case and formulated teams to hunt the runaway dacoits.