LAHORE - President Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Sardar Akhtar Mengal said on Saturday that grace period for the incumbent government is over.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Akhtar Mengal maintained if the government wants to meet him they should come to him with results. He threatened that if the party insisted he would resign from the National Assembly (NA) seat.

Two days ago, the BNP-M had threatened the PTI-government of quitting the coalition government after four women from Balochisan’s Awaran district were arrested.

According to Akhtar Mengal, “four women were kidnapped and taken away to a torture cell and beaten up”. The Mengal-led party had called the reported arrest of the women a direct attack on the traditions of the Baloch people and demanded formation of a high-level committee to investigate the crime.