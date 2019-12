Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a grinding (chakki) unit in the walled city and sealed it for producing adulterated red chilli powder on Saturday. A raiding team confiscated 1,740kg tainted unhygienic chilli powder from the spot which it supplied to different local hotels and dhabas (food point). A press release quoted the DG PFA as saying that red chilli was being produced by adding the coloured red chilli whole peppers and husk of rice in it.