LAHORE - Hamna Amjad of PSGCC dominated the two rounds of the handicap category (0 to 13) at the 3rd PGA Ladies Golf Tournament, currently underway here at the PAF Skyview Golf Course.

She scored net 156 in aggregate after the two rounds. Her nearest challengers were Garrison’s Ghazala Yasmin (net 165) and Suneya Osama (net 170).

In the race for honours in the handicap category (14 to 24), the superior one was Momina Tarrar of Royal Palm, whose score in the 18 holes stroke play contest was net 67. Other prominent players were Aisha Fauzan of MGGC (net 75) and Iman Ali Shah of Gymkhana (net 77). In the handicap category (25 to 36), the players showed ample playing skills during the 18 holes round.

The organizing team, headed by Dr Asma Shami, watched the participating ladies closely to measure their progress and see their potential.

Leader in net section was Farnaz Bajwa of MGGC, who played to a handicap of 29, displayed good application of golfing skills and concluded the 18 holes with a net score of 73. Her shot making was commendable, as she stayed within the fairways on most of her shots, which enabled her to come up with a decent score. In this contest for honours, her nearest rivals were Shehrbano Hamdani of Rawalpindi and Munazza Azher of BGGC. These two ended the 18 holes at a similar score of net 74.They played steady golf and proved their talent. Other notable participants in line for honours in this tournament were Hadiya Osama of PSGCC (77) and Minaa Zainab of Royal Palm (80).

Dr Asma Shami said that the 3rd PGA Ladies Golf Championship is an exclusive championship for development of ladies golf in the country. At the concluding ceremony of the championship today (Sunday), ACM (R) Tanvir Mahmood Ahmed will award prizes to the winners.