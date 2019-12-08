Share:

KARACHI - Around 130 doctors, nurses and administrative staff of the National Institute of Child Health (NICH), on Saturday attended a four-day training workshop for healthcare personnel to prepare healthcare staffers for handling violent behaviour in hospitals.

The workshop was organised by Jinnah Sindh Medical University - JSMU’s APPNA Institute of Public Health at NICH here, said a spokesperson of JSMU.

Training covered the impact of trauma, its management, the process of escalation as well as method of de-escalation, practical steps to recognize impending violence and de-escalate it. The improved communication skills particularly when giving bad news were also taught to the participants.

Master trainer and Project Coordinator Lubna Mazharullah said that 979 healthcare professionals have been trained under this project so far since 2017. Dr. Ibrahim Hashmi, Lubna Mazharullah, Dr Shahmeen Nazar, Dr Umme Rubab, Dr Hira, and Dr Rabia Baloch were the facilitator.

Pro Vice Chancellor and Dean AIPH explained Professor Lubna Ansari-Baig that these training workshops have been devised under a collaborative project Healthcare in Danger (HCiD) between JSMU’s AIPH and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) which collected data on violence from all areas of Pakistan. She said that 31 training workshops had been conducted in Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar this year, including trainings for Rescue 1122 in Lahore and Aman ambulances in Karachi.

Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor S.M. Tariq Rafi said that these training are part of the university’s continued activities to work alongside communities for raising the level of healthcare in Pakistan.