Share:

KARACHI - The British Council Pakistan and Pearson awarded academic certificates and shields to honour Pakistani students who achieved outstanding results in iPrimary, International GCSEs and A Level examinations in 2019.

These certificates were awarded for the third consecutive year this year. A statement issued on Saturday says the British Council and Pearson are making all-out efforts to improve education in Pakistan and providing an environment conducive to teaching and learning in the country.

This year 165 students received the Pearson Edexcel Awards in four categories: among the award winners five students were honoured as top in the world, one as top in Asia, 37 as top in the country and 122 as top in Sindh for their top performance and for achieving the maximum grades.

Presenting the awards to the high achievers, British Council Pakistan Director Amir Ramzan said Pearson focuses on academic excellence, surging desire for knowledge, attitudinal change, including tolerance and compassion, and developing a sense of purpose and high achievement with a vision for tomorrow.

On the occasion, Pearson UK Vice President Derek Richardson appreciated the academic excellence of the students and the efforts of their teachers for helping the students achieve the Pearson Edexcel Awards. He said the UK government will ensure that opportunities are created for Pakistani students to introduce foreign qualifications, adding that the qualifications offered by the Pearson Edexcel are further strengthening the academic standards in the country.