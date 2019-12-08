Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Human Rights Department in collaboration of a non-governmental organization (NGO) organised a special session on the role district human rights committees in institutionalisation of human rights at a hotel Saturday.

Secretary Tariq Mahmood presented a briefing in which he described implementation of an action plan through the district committees. He said that the department was the principal department for implementation of the action plan at provincial level. He said that the Punjab government had already approved the constitution of district committees on human rights in all districts of Punjab under the chairmanship of deputy commissioners.

Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine said in his address that the district committees were responsible for prompting implementation of the action plan in their respective districts and committees should serve as a unified force of Provincial Task Force on Human Rights .

He said in order to monitor overall human rights situation in the province, terms of reference (ToRs) are much clear to monitor and implement the action plan on human rights in Punjab. He said that human rights policy having a comprehensive action plan including the roles and responsibilities of provincial departments concerned. Barrister Saeed Nasir also briefed the minister about functions of the treaty cell.

District officers of human rights thanked the administration of Human Rights Department for organizing such an important event and assured their proactive role to safeguard the human rights .

Certificates were also distributed among district officers by the provincial minister.