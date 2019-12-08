Share:

KARACHI - Chairman of Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Works and Services Syed Abdul Rasheed on Saturday visited the Sindh Government’s Lyari Trauma Centre here. The project director and other officials of the Works and Services department briefed the chairman about the project, said a statement.

Syed Abdul Rasheed visited all floors, wards, operation theatres, labs and elevators to inspect the construction and development works. He expressed dissatisfaction over non-completion of the project which was scheduled to be finalized within two years but could not be completed even in five years. He directed the Project Director to complete construction of the project by the end of this financial year and hand it over to the Sindh Health department. He said that even after spending Rs 247 million that works of the building are still not satisfactory. He observed that the things are not in the building in accordance with the Work Order. The chairman said that he will personally monitor the construction and development work of the Lyari Trauma Centre.