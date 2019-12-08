Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prominent Kashmiri liberation commander Khawaja Shuja Abbas passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The deceased was a brave and devout freedom-fighter who served all his life for the Kashmir cause.

He was an Islamic scholar of 47 years of age.

Members of the Kashmiri community across the Line of Control (LOC) and abroad have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Shuja Abbas.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered today at 04 PM at Janaza Ghah, Rasool Nagar, Afandi Colony, Rawalpindi.