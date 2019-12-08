Share:

LONDON - Tottenham got back to winning ways in very convincing style as Jose Mourinho’s men romped to a 5-0 win at home to Burnley.

Heung-min Son’s spectacular solo effort in the first half was the pick of the goals as Spurs bounced back from their midweek defeat at Manchester United. Harry Kane got things going for Spurs with a long-range strike before Lucas Moura doubled their advantage inside the first ten minutes. Son then produced a moment of magic, channelling his inner-Messi to pierce through a number of Burnley players before slotting the ball into the net. After the break, Kane made it 4-0 with a fine strike before Moussa Sissoko added another.

Liverpool, meanwhile, continued their relentless pursuit of a first Premier League title with an easy 3-0 triumph at Bournemouth. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita put the Reds 2-0 up at half time before Mohamed Salah’s calm finish rounded off the win.

Elsewhere, Watford and Crystal Palace played out an uninspiring goalless draw in Nigel Pearson’s first game in charge of the Hornets. Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson inspired a performance straight from the traditional Goodison Park playbook as his fired-up side bristled with intent to beat Chelsea 3-1 and move out of the relegation zone. Two goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin after Richarlison’s early opener justified Ferguson’s decision to shake up the side with an aggressive 4-4-2 formation as the former Everton striker replaced the sacked Marco Silva in the dugout.

Mateo Kovacic’s snatch shot for the visitors after 52 minutes narrowed the difference to 2-1 for a while but a revived Everton side were never going to be denied in front of a raucous crowd who responded to Ferguson with an electric atmosphere. However, the Scot said he would not be using the performance to ask for the manager’s position full-time. “Honestly, I won’t be going asking for the job. I’m just here for Everton. It was an unbelievable experience. One I’ll never forget.

We want the very best managers in the world at Everton Football Club. It’s one game. It’s one result.” The result saw Everton provisionally move up to 14th place with 17 points, two points above the drop zone, while Frank Lampard’s Chelsea side remain fourth on 29 points from 16 games.