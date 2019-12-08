Share:

LAHORE - A citizen Saturday approached police for help against an alleged cyber swindler. Raja Omar Naseem, a resident of Eden Avenue Extension, alleged an imposter robbed him of Rs 200,000 posing himself as his cousin on WhatsApp. The police and federal investigation agency are investigating this latest incident. The complainant also told the police that he had transferred Rs 200,000 in a bank account after brief conservation with them on Friday. The next day, he came to know that the said bank account was a fraud since his cousin had never demanded the cash nor he called him on the WhatsApp. Raja Omar has filed an application with the federal investigation agency for recovery of the cash and arrest of the criminals involved in this cybercrime fraud. A few weeks ago, Adeel Shahid was also robbed of Rs 20,000 by a cybercrime gang.