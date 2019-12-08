Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in connection with money laundering through fake bank accounts scam for recording his statement on Tuesday again.

The former Sindh chief minister had already appeared before the NAB investigation team of Rawalpindi Bureau and recorded his statement but he could not satisfy the probe team while responding to the questions during the investigation.

Sources told The Nation that the NAB Rawalpindi issued the summons of the former Sindh CM and asked him to appear before the investigation team along with all relevant records of Roshan Sindh Project. They said that the probe team had also sent the list of 20 questions to Qaim Ali Shah.

The NAB Rawalpindi has also recovered Rs278.76 million from four accused and two companies, including Wadood Engineerint Services Pvt Ltd and Zafar Enterprises in this case.

NAB has recovered Rs13 billion, arrested 39 accused persons, placed the names of 41 accused on Exit Control List, filed six corruption references and authorised 21 inquiries and 12 investigations in fake bank accounts scam.

The probe team had already recorded the statement of Qaim Ali Shah twice in the same case. The NAB Combined Investigation Team on money laundering, through fake bank accounts, had recorded the statements of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father Asif Ali Zardari, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP senior leader Faryal Talpur in the same case.

Meanwhile, NAB has started investigation against PML-N senior leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Mian Javed Latif on account misuse of power, acquiring assets worth billions of rupees in names of his siblings.

According to documents available with The Nation, NAB Chairman Justice retired Javed Iqbal directed NAB Lahore under Section 34(a) of NAO 1999 to hold inquiry and submit final inquiry report.

On the directions of chairman NAB, the director general of NAB Lahore constituted an eight-member Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to investigate not only on account of misuse of authority under section 9 (a) of NAO but also under section 3 of Anti Money Laundering Act, 2010.

According to source, NAB received a complaint against the MNA from Sheikhupura District, acquired assets worth billions in his siblings’ name after coming in to the politics. They revealed that according to available information, he owned a 12 Marla inherited house in Habib Colony, Sheikhupura, before coming to politics which has now been extended up to 1.5 acres. Majority of his assets were acquired in the name of his mother who is a house wife and supposedly non tax filer, in order to park his black money.

They said NAB Lahore, so far, has been investigating source of funds used to buy six CNG and patrol stations in Sheikhpura and Sarghoda District, one paper mill in Sheikhupura district, one plaza, and houses constructed on half acre and two flour mills in Sheikhupura owned by his mother, Walait Latif. Javed Latif’s mother who is house wife also owns his dera and a building (given on rent to APNA Bank) constructed on 2 Kanal and 17 Marla land near Sharqpur Chowk, City Sheikhupura is in the name of his mother Walait Latif. His mother and brother- Anwar Latif, Munawar Latif and Akhtar Latif also own two brick kilns established on over 20 acre lands in Kot Ranjeet, Sheikhupura district.

The CIT would also investigate source of funds used to buy 136 Kanal agriculture lands in Mouza Hiran Minrar, Sheikhupra in the name of his brothers, Amjad Latif and Anwar Latif. There are also charges against him and his siblings of forcefully occupying 24 Marla land belonging to Khalid Aleem, resident of Lahore and Mehboobul Haq, resident of Sheikhupura to include into their flour mills. Similarly, Mian Javed Latif and his siblings have been facing charges of illegally occupying 2 Kanal land of M/S Shahid and Brothers lying in between two flour mills, his siblings own.

His brothers Amjad Latif, Muhammad Munawar Latif, Anwar Latif, Akhtar Latif, and his son Muhammad Ahsan Javed also own City Tower constructed on 18 Kanal, 12 Marla in Mouza Hanjrianwala, Lahore Road, City Sheikhupura. An ongoing inquiry of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) found this property/ multi storied construction is being raised on the Government Land (belongs to Highway Department). This structure was built without any approval from LDA/TMA or any Municipal Agency. ACE is enquiring into this matter vide enquiry 32-E-19; at present his family has approached Lahore High Court to halt these proceeding.