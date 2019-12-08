Share:

LAHORE - The Islamabad High Court is set to take up Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against his sentencing in Al-Azizia reference on December 18, a media report says.

The IHC registrar office has issued a cause list and the court has fixed NAB petition in the same case to extend the former premier’s sentence for hearing. An IHC division bench – comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani – will conduct the hearing.

A decision will be made regarding judge Arshad Malik’s video case before Nawaz’s main petition. Nasir Butt – a central character in the video scandal – had requested to become party in the former premier’s appeal. It is pertinent here to mention that PML-N leader had requested to make five persons as eyewitnesses in the case including a British expert.