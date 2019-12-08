Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 5,515 transgender people, 9,325 divorced women and 34,654 widows have applied for the Prime Minister’s Naya Pakistan Housing Project earlier announced to provide affordable and cheap housing facilities to the poor and the needy.

According to the data shared by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), over 1.9 million people have so far applied for the project with only seven days have left to reach deadline of submission of the applications for the project. Besides transgender people, widows and divorced women, 184,355 people living in the katchi abadis of the country and 715,473 labourers have also applied.

A spokesperson of NADRA said that the last date for the submission of applications is December 15, and added: “The process to get the applications submitted for the programme is underway throughout the country.” The purpose of the scheme is to give a practical shape to the vision of prime minister to provide cheap housing facilities to the poor, and needy, he also said.

For this purpose, NADRA is receiving applications through online and E-Sahulat franchise network. The NADRA spokesperson said that over one million people have registered themselves through E-Sahulat.

In the second phase, the number of the people, who submitted applications for the project, from Islamabad Capital Territory, remained at the top with total applications of 259,276. “121,759 people applied from Karachi; 77,569 from district Multan; 57,442 from district Bahawalpur, 44,685 from Peshawar and 22,089 people got their applications submitted from Lahore.”

Earlier, NADRA had given one month extension each twice to the deadline for those citizens who are aspiring to register themselves for the Naya Pakistan Housing Project — a flagship project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to provide affordable housing to the citizens. Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the project in July of this year. NADRA had been given task to register the applicants and the authority is undertaking this task through the online facility of its E-Sahulat franchise network.

The PM last year after coming into power had announced to build five million houses throughout the country for the lower middle class people, saying that the poor and salaried class don’t have any resources to build houses for themselves and their families.

Later, the PM approved the formation of the ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Authority’ to provide one-window operations to facilitate the construction industry. And the PTI government also promulgated an ordinance to make easier financing of houses.