GUJRANWALA - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that PM Imran Khan was committed to recovering the looted national wealth from corrupts and plunderers.

Talking to media in Gujranwala, the special assistant said those who are involved in corrupt practices and looted national wealth for many years are criticising the PTI government who just came into power last year.

“Past rulers looted the public’s wealth ruthlessly and transferred through Telegraphic Transfers (TTs) abroad,” she said while targeting PML-N.

She said that when the PTI government came into power Pakistan’s economy was completely deteriorated, adding that the long term economic policies of the PTI govt are bearing fruits and have put the country on track.

The special assistant earlier talking to media at Regional Police Office in Gujranwala, said that establishment of Digital Police helpline in the city is a commendable initiative in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring police reforms.

The SAPM said that the people would be in direct contact with police officers through the helpline “My Police App”.

Praising the RPO Gujranwala and his team, she said that the initiative has given practical shape to the people-friendly police vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that police was being turned into an institution to protect the poor instead of supporting criminals, adding that there would be no space for the criminal elements.

Meanwhile, the SAPM said that the incumbent government should be given at least 72 months to fix the 72-year-old system of the country.

Talking at police reforms ceremony in Gujranwala, she said corruption is biggest hurdle in the way of development. She further said giving relief to masses is number-one agenda of the PTI government.

Talking on digitalization, she said setting up digital police helpline is a welcome step and said reformation of police has initiated.

Dr Firdous expressed that change can be brought through implementing the vision of Prime Minister. She said that police has prime role in ending exploitation and discrimination from the society.