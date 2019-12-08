Share:

London - A meeting of senior members of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) headed by Shehbaz Sharif took place in London yesterday (Saturday) to hold consultations on issues of amendment in Army Act, in-house change in parliament and appointments in the ECP.

Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ishaq Dar, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Amir Muqam, Rana Tanveer and Khurram Dastagir attended the meeting. The session was held at Maroush Garden on Edgware Road. They also gathered at Avenfield apartments to inquire after party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Participants of the meeting exchanged views on in-house changes in the parliament and launch of anti-government protests. After the meeting, senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif said his party had decided to bring in-house changes in the Parliament.

He said if fresh elections were to take place, “our stance is that the first step should be an in-house change.” This change, he said, should not be permanent but for the sake of holding new elections”.

This is the first time that the party has talked about an in-house change.

Kh Asif said Shehbaz was briefed on parliamentary issues which arose in the recent weeks as well as non-parliamentary matters that Pakistan was confronted with. “His guidance on these issues was sought.”

“We will formulate the party’s policy on these matters upon our return to Pakistan,” he said, adding, “The issue of the army chief’s extension cannot be commented upon until the issuance of the detailed judgment.”

He further said that leadership was informed about the political issues inside and outside the Parliament, while the meeting also discussed the matter of new legislation. He refused to answer on the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension matter.

“During the meeting, there was no talk of transfer of money from the UK to Pakistan,” added Kh Asif.

Talking to reporter Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said ‘minus-one agenda’ was emanating from within the ruling PTI, and the opposition had played no role in it.

“PTI members are contacting members of the opposition,” he claimed. Ahsan said: “Nawaz Sharif’s platelets have not been stabilized so far. We are investigating as to why this is so. His haematology results are still not clear.”

“On army chief case, the government is highly non-serious,” said Iqbal.

Earlier, important decisions were taken during Shehbaz Sharif’s two-hour long meeting with ailing former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz, speaking to reporters, said a briefing was given on Nawaz’s health by Dr Adnan. “A PET scan has revealed that his enlarged lymph nodes need further investigation. Alongside, medicines to maintain his platelet levels are being administered.”

He said that Nawaz will return back to his country as soon as doctors permit.

The PML-N president said that the ECP nominations and other ‘burning issues’ were deliberated upon. “Our best efforts are geared towards holding sincere discussions with the government and to develop consensus on electing the best candidate for the job (of chief election commissioner)”.

“Our past experience with Imran Khan Niazi has been very disappointing but hoping against hope, our efforts will remain steadfast,” he said.