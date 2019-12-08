Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here on Saturday said that the real struggle of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was to bring about change in the system of the country. He said that coming into power was just one step and the ultimate objective was to change the system which was not an overnight thing to achieve.

Talking to media after holding a meeting with a delegation of the Insaaf Student Federation (ISF), the minister said that the role of the youth was pivotal for achieving the objective of the PTI government.

Terming talk of ‘minus one’ by some of the Opposition parties baseless, he said that the Opposition parties were facing lack of leadership themselves as their leaders were fleeing the country one by one. Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader in the country and he had no competitor of his stature at this time, he said and added that after Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, now was the turn of Maryam Nawaz to be minus from the party.

Criticizing the way of politics and leading the party, Fawad said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wished to lead the country and the party but the same was holding meetings far away from the country.

He said that workers of the PML-N should also well understand the fact that their so-called leaders had never struggled in the past nor they would do it in future.

Chuadhry Fawad said that the Opposition parties were had no strategy to do politics nor they were in a position to change the government.

On the matter of appointments to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the federal minister said that the government and the opposition had demonstrated responsibility and it was expected that the matter would get resolved in next one or two meetings. The government and the Opposition would have to move forward on other affairs with the same spirit as well, because it was the only way out to take the country ahead, he expressed.

He stressed the need for a new charter between the institutions for bringing improvement in their affairs and better cooperation. Chaudhry Fawad said that the PTI was in favour of restoration of student unions in the country and wanted to bring reforms in structure of the union at par with the international universities.

To a question, he said that decision to remove the chief minister in Sindh had to be taken by the members of the respective assembly; however, they must evaluate the performance of the Sindh government.

To another query, the minister said that a huge chunk of funds were spent on Balochistan province in the past, but unfortunately fate of the province could not be changed due to corruption. He said that a move was being launched for a separate administrative set-up for the north Punjab as fair distribution of funds was not being ensured by the current set-up.