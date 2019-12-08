Share:

Lahore - Mian Rashid Rasheed of Lahore Garrison Golf Club took over the leadership role in the 8th Quaid e Azam Amateur Golf Championship here at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Saturday.

During the 18 holes round, Mian Rashid Rasheed was the superior one in command and his performance reflected radiance and intense control over his shot making.

With an admirable and exquisite display of golfing skills, he compiled pars with consistency and avoided unnecessary loss of strokes. He hit his tee shots on all par fours and par fives with controlled power. He backed up the tee shots with approach shots from the fairways, which can be graded as firm and crispy. He perfectly applied his golfing skills to make an impressive score of net 67.

Since this championship trophy is based on best net score, Mian Rashid enjoys a reasonably good advantage over his adversaries and he is now on top of the leader board by pushing aside many established challengers.

On the final day today (Sunday), his nearest challengers will be Col Rustam Ali Chatta of Garrison and Ahmed Fareed of MGC. Both these aspirants are golfers of ability and threats to the leader. They are together at a score of net 70, three strokes behind the leader.

From the competitive angle, Col Rustam Ali Chatta has more experience. He is considered as a golfer with nerves of steel and high determination level, while Ahmed Fareed plays technically well. However, Ahmed’s nerves can let him down in the final race today.

Nine more hopefuls are placed at a score of net 72. These hopefuls are Ayaz Saleem (Garrison), Murad A Khan (Defence Raya), Mustafa Tiwana (Gymkhana), Muhammed Arsalan (Gymkhana), Ammad Nadeem (Gymkhana), Hamza Asif (Gymkhana), Faisal Mahmood (Gymkhana), Muhammed Omar Farooq (Gymkhana) and Saad ullah Chaudry (Gymkhana).

Hussain Hamid, Ahmed Zafar Hayat, Ali Nadim, Hussain Atta and Murshad Khan are at the score of net 73. In the competition for honours in the gross section, the top one is Rustam Ali Chatta with the gross score 73. His close rivals are Ahmed Zafar Hayat (77), Hussain Hamid (77) and Murad A.Khan (77). A close contest is expected today (Sunday) in the net section, where the golf title is at stake, and in the gross section, where the best one wins for honour and supremacy.