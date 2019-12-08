Share:

RAJANPUR - Three suspects cut off the nose of a 10-year-old boy after storming his school Saturday morning here in Rojhan.

The school is located in the Dera Dildar area.

The suspects attacked the boy because of a rivalry with his father, according to the police. The child was rushed to DHQ Hospital Rajanpur and from where doctors referred him to a Multan Nishtar Hospital.

The police have registered a case against the three suspects. Two suspects identified as Saifullah and Iqbal, have been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding suspect.