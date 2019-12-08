Share:

LAHORE - Tetra Pak Pakistan is partnering with Islamabad United Team as its official nutrition partner in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to take place in 2020. The signing ceremony for the partnership took place at the Tetra Pak head office.

The aim of this partnership is to increase awareness about the nutritional value of UHT milk and that it is safe, natural and free from chemicals or preservatives making it key for a healthy and active lifestyle. Players can drink nutrition-filled milk during the matches or in practice sessions through convenient packaged milk options without the need for refrigeration.

Tetra Pak has also expressed interest in working as a partner with the Islamabad United team on various initiatives post PSL, both on and off the field to promote a healthy lifestyle and adequate nutrition.

Reiterating the significance of the partnership, Jorge Montero, MD Tetra Pak Pakistan, stated, “Partnering with PSL is indeed an honour as cricket is the biggest passion of all Pakistanis across all sections of society. Through this partnership with the Islamabad United Team, Tetra Pak will be reaffirming its brand promise of Protecting What’s Good by increasing awareness about the nutritional value of packaged milk and its importance in maintaining a healthy lifestyle”.“We are thrilled to have Tetra Pak on board as valued partners of the defending Champions, Islamabad United. It is exciting to see more and more reputable companies attaching themselves to Islamabad United and the PSL as a whole. We at ISLU pride ourselves at maintaining the highest levels of quality and performance both on and off the field.

Tetra Pak’s focus on nutrition and health is an important cornerstone of sports development in communities, and we hope to build on this facet of the partnership for the benefit of aspiring young athletes in Pakistan as well as the larger Islamabad United Loving fan base” said Ali Naqvi, Owner of the Islamabad United Team.