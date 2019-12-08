Share:

KASUR - Three women including a married woman and her infant son, were abducted from different area of the district here on Saturday.

Ramzan, a resident of Kalay Autar, reported in the Khuddian Khas Police that his 16-year-old daughter Sumera was abducted by a fiendish youth Arshad after luring away from her house on some pretext.

Similarly, Zahoor Ali, resident of Veeram Chak-4 informed in Pattoki City Police that 17-year-old daughter Tasleem Bibi had gone to buy milk but did not return. Upon search, they learnt that Arshad Ali with connivance of his brother Mahmood Ahmed had abducted the girl.

-Meanwhile, a married identified as Najma Bibi along with her one-year-old son Chand Ali was abducted by an accused identified as Ali Hassan in Village Dallo Garo. The police have started investigation to trace and recover the victim.