LAHORE (PR) - Over 2,100 students of 12 universities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa benefited from 60 youth-led social action projects developed by 67 youth leaders and office-bearers of student societies working at these universities. The students who benefitted from these projects belonged to universities from Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Swat, Malakand, Dera Ismail Khan, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Lahore. The initiative titled “Youth Leadership On Campuses” was executed by Bargad, a youth development organisation. This was said at a two-day student leaders conference hosted by Bargad in collaboration with the Youth Affairs Department at the auditorium of the University of Home Economics, Lahore (UHEL). The conference was divided into two parts: the first day was dedicated to the International Volunteers Day. On the second day, selected leaders showcased their social action projects. More than 800 students participated in proceedings of the conference. Youth leaders from KP and Punjab, UHEL VC Dr Kanwal Amin, Punjab Youth and Sports Affairs DG Adnan Arshad Aulaukh, Senator Waleed Iqbal, KP Youth Affairs Department representatives Zubair Khattak and Haris Jan, Dr Waseem from the University of Lakki Marwat, educationist Taimur Bandey, Alina Khan of USIP and panelists Rizwan Anwar, Laraib Abid, Tehreem Hasham and Ali Adeeb attended the event.