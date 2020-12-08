Share:

HYDERABAD - The Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) management has established 132-bedded three COVID-19 wards at its Jamshoro hospital located in the premises of Liaquat University of Health Sciences. LUH’s Director Administration and Development Abdul Sattar Jatoi while talking to media said all beds in LUH Hyderabad’s COVID-19 isolation ward were fully occupied by corona patients due to which patients were being shifted to COVID-19 ward equipped with ventilators, monitors and other facilities at Jamshoro hospital. A 35-bedded COVID-19 ward consisting of a High Dependency Unit (HDU) and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has recently been established at LUH hospital Jamshoro, Jatoi said. The Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Siddique Pahore said the Sindh government was providing all required facilities to COVID-19 patients at Liaquat University Hospital where patients belonging to Hyderabad and other districts of the province were visiting on a daily basis. All treatment facilities including free of cost medicines are being provided to the patients at LUH hospitals Hyderabad and Jamshoro, the MS said.