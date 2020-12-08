Share:

RAWALPINDI -A man was shot dead at Samar Zar Chowk on Adyala Road in a firing incident, informed sources on Monday. The killer managed to flee from the crime scene while leaving his motorcycle on the road. Police launched hunt for killer after filing a murder case against him, they said. According to sources, Muhammad Latif lodged complaint with PS Saddar Bairooni stating his father Muhammad Rashid was returning from fruit market in van of Shehzad when they spotted two men namely Farhan Ali and Mansar Abbas quarrelling over issue of a woman. In Jatli, a man was killed in a road traffic accident. The deceased has been identified as Wasim. According to Rescue 1122, Wasim was taking U turn on his motorcycle at Ratyal Morr when a speeding car hit him.

Resultantly, the man suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. Police registered case and begun investigation.