LAHORE - American Business Forum (ABF) and Ferozsons Laboratories have donated 17 portable ventilators to Rescue 1122. These ventilators, known as Umbulizers, have been developed by Pakistani students at Harvard, MIT, and Boston University, and have received an emergency use authorization from the USFDA. Umbulizers are reliable, simple to operate, and portable that is designed to fulfill the need for life-saving ventilators. Commenting on the generous initiative of ABF, Dr Rizwan Naseer, Director General Rescue 1122 said, “I would like to thank ABF and others for the donation of critically needed Umbulizers. These Umbulizets will provide instant care to critical patients thus saving many lives.” ABF President Vaseem Anvar said “Keeping in view the current health care crisis at hand, health measures must be a priority for the government, firms, and the society. We at ABF believe that all businesses need to show solidarity and work together to combat COVID-19.“ Osman Khalid Waheed, VP ABF and CEO of Ferozsons Laboratories added, “I would like to thank all ABF member companies for their generous support in this initiative”.