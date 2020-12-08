Share:

RENALA KHURD - Applicants of different cases are displeased due to absence of revenue officers of tehsil Renala Khurd.

The applicants must ensure the availability of lumberdar as well as pattidars to record their statements before the concerned revenue officers which is mandatory for the purpose of cases.

The applicants demanded that the concerned revenue officers must fix 2 or 3 days in a week for the purpose of cases so that the applicants visit for the said purpose remained fruitful. Applicants stated that the Assistant Commissioner Renala khurd must check the presence of revenue officers as well as officials of tehsil Renala Khurd and should take action.