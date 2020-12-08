Share:

Different non-governmental organisations have called for the demonstration in Paris, claiming that Sisi is responsible for human rights violations and 'brutal repression of any form of dissent'.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is on a three-day official visit to France at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron, Sisi's spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Sisi and Macron are expected to discuss economic co-operation and regional crises in the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East. The Egyptian president will also meet the president of the French National Assembly, Richard Ferrand, and the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo.

'France shows aggressive behavior, violates int'l law'

France has shown the most "abnormal and aggressive behavior" when it comes to violating international law, a top Turkish official said Tuesday.

Omer Celik, spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, said the recent resolution passed in France to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as a separate entity was "null and void."

The motion passed by the French National Assembly last Thursday calls on the French government to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh -- an internationally recognized Azerbaijani territory -- as a separate republic.

It also calls on France and its European partners to re-evaluate Turkey's membership process to the EU due to Ankara's role in the recent conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Addressing a party meeting in the capital Ankara, Celik said the move showed the mentality of the French state.

He stressed that the resolution, despite its symbolic status, was a provocative action that violates international law.

"European democracy owes Turkey," he said, adding that any thoughts of sanctions "are an abdication of reason."

Celik urged the EU to act with caution and rely on its diplomacy, saying that the threat of sanctions should not be used.