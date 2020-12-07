Share:

In the present scenario, the masses are using words as per personal wishes, which changes the connotation. Most of the used terminologies are either biased or are misinterpreted. It has become a sweeping trend to distort facts and twist them according to respective whims. Such interpretations give rise to misunderstandings leading to confusion among masses. The use of dictions should be neutral, rational, conveying true sense and colloquially positive.

Negative campaigning against the institutions of stature has become a routine matter. In their animosity, such actors go far ahead and ignore all positive contributions of state pillars. Interestingly, once the reasons are inquired for ongoing propaganda, they either back out or cover up through jugglery of words. Pakistan is one of such countries, which has not streamlined freedom of speech and extent of media coverage, with respect to opinion-making and nation-building.

The institution of armed forces is an iconic model of unity and integration of Pakistan. The organisation has defined its working / SOPs at every level, under the light of Military Law. The human resource management of armed forces is very comprehensive and caters for everyaspect. The selection of candidates is aptitude and merit-based. The training of the selected candidates (soldiers or commissioned officers)at all profiles, is pragmatic, objective-based and covers all the concerned areas. Promotion and other service opportunities are open and equal for all, irrelevant of their backgrounds. Moreover, the entire career and life of a serving or retired veteran is scanned periodically to ensure a transparent life. In short, the institute has evolved a vibrant, assertive and flourishing cradle of development. One has to bear in mind that the armed forces are custodian of external borders and as well as internal security of the country. Strategically, the retention of a strong army is not only much justified but also stand guarantee for stability of the state.

The credibility of all the existing administrative set-ups becomes evident, especially in the wake of high standard performance of armed forces during elections, census, locust, floods, earthquakes, accidents and various hazards. The statistics of GDP growth and foreign debt since 1947 show that the contribution of armed forces in the national leadership proved much better than democratic regimes. The best growth rate of 6% and 5% respectively, with other positive indicators in the 60s and 80s, military regimes, which was never touched in democratic tenures. Similarly, the foreign debt during the military regimes never rose manifold and remained almost frozen at a point but it rose two to three times during other regimes.

The tenures of democratic regimes could not deliver any pragmatic system of education, health, policing, railways, basic utilities, the transparent criminal justice system, merit and equal opportunities for subjects, the terrible situation is still lingering till today. In Pakistan, a leadership without a multi-dimensional experience (unfamiliar with civil and military bureaucracy) has proven to be much lower than professionally groomed (with military backgrounds) premiers in performance. The proof of considering professional grooming could be assessed from the fact that in USA, out of 46 presidents, 33 presidents had a military backgrounds. The poor performance of political actors could further be assessed from the fact that no system of true democracy could be evolved by so-called champions of politics. No practice of choosing party heads through democratic norms is being observed.

Time has come, wherein the limits of expressions will have to be defined. Compromises to avoid derailment of the so-called edifice of democracy, at the cost of national prestige is much alarming. This approach is giving heavy cracks to the integration of society. The emotional sentiment of the society does not move through wisdom but relies on momentary reactions and exploitation at the hands of negative elements. It may lead to disasters. Safeguarding internal security is significant for the survival of the nation. Armed forces will have to play their limited bureaucratic role; parallel to the civil administration, at least for identifying, inquiring and finally defusing negative elements. All financially corrupt looters and anti-state elements should be categorized, for banning them from attending public congregations/media. No relaxation should be extended to the recovery / confiscation of illegal assets. However, individuals on the outcome of probes may be provided with the opportunity to clarify their positions publically. In maintaining national prestige, strict decisions may become inevitable.

RANA MUDASSAR RIAZ,

Lahore.