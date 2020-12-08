Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday achieved another milestone in the use of technology as for the first time senior lawyer Khalid Anwar presented his arguments in a case from his home through video-link.

On the direction of the apex court, the IT staff at Karachi Registry made arrangements at Khalid Anwar’s house, as he could not appear before the court due to the coronavirus. Justice Mushir Alam said that they had directed the IT staff to provide the video-link facility at Khalid Anwar’s home. He said that now this facility could be extended to other counsel.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa in April had suggested that in view of the coronavirus the cases might be heard by the use of the said video-conferencing application after the confirmation of the lawyer identity. The applications such as Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram or any other suitable video conferencing platform be installed in the said Supreme Court cell phone and the counsel should also be asked to install the same application in their devices.

He also proposed maintaining transparency and openness during the proceedings and that the screen of the court cell phone may be mirrored on television sets which are already installed in every courtroom.

“The possibility of preserving the recording of the court proceedings (six months) be explored,” the proposal stated. The order proposed that each courtroom or bench be provided with a WiFi-connected cell-phone, while the number of cellular devices to be mentioned in the cause list and on the website of the apex court.