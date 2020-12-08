Share:

Karachi - The Clifton, SITE and Malir divisions of anti-vehicle lifting cell (AVLC) on Monday claimed to have arrested nine motorcycle thieves and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession. Arrested accused Mudassir s/o Aslam Pervez, Qaiser s/o Saleem, Sher Jan s/o Mehmood, Subhan s/o Zaman, Shah Hussain s/o Ilahi Bux, Shahid Ali s/o Ismail, Salman s/o Taj, Ehsan s/o Yousaf and Qaiser s/o Manzoor were habitual criminals and used to sell stolen motorcycles in parts to junkmen, said a press release. They had been arrested earlier also and hold criminal record. The AVLC recovered motorcycles stolen from the limits of different police stations (PS) bearing registration numbers No KBQ-7603 from PS Defence, KKW-2052 from PS Pak Colony, KBV-0357 from PS Madina Colony, KMI-0755 from PS Saeedabad and KHA-5825 from PS Malir City.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.