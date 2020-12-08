Share:

Cloudy weather condition with rain and snowfall over the hills is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and north Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Cold and dry weather is likely elsewhere in the country.

Meanwhile, fog is likely to prevail in central and southern districts of Punjab during morning hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar 13 degree centigrade, Karachi 17, Quetta 09, Gilgit and Murree 06 and Muzaffarabad 08 degree centigrade.