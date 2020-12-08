Share:

HYDERABAD - The role of community livestock extension workers (CLEWs) in the desert areas was lauded as they have taken responsibility to provide services to the herders, who need to save their animals.

The local organisation has arranged a 22-day training for 65 CLEWs, including 12 female and 53 males hailing from four union councils of Umerkot district, mainly desert areas in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam.

Besides diagnosing diseases, they have learned the need of nutrition, farm and healthcare management, breeding management and extension services for farm animals.