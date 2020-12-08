Share:

ISLAMABAD - Terming the corruption and narcotics as societal cancer, Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday said that the government will devise a strategy to check drug abuse among youth and save the future generations from this menace.

Addressing an event at the Anti-Narcotics Force Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the prime minister said that relevant ministries including education and health would be taken onboard to chalk out the policy in view of the growing trend of drug abuse at educational institutes.

The prime minister said that he would call a meeting next week to discuss ways to address the challenge of narcotics on an urgent basis. “The government will run an anti-drug campaign across the country and the entire nation will fight this menace as a united force,” he said.

He stressed the need for raising awareness among masses, particularly youth, about the negative impacts of drugs in personal and social lives.

“We have to save our next generations from the shackles of drug abuse,” said Khan, expressing concern over the high number of cases of drug addicts reported at schools and universities.

He said as informed by Inspector General of Police, the situation of the use of synthetic drug ‘ice’ by schoolchildren besides university students was alarming as it could leave a disastrous impact on their education and health.

Imran Khan said that narcotics acted like a “silent killer” due to its damage inflicted upon the addicts and the society.

He said that seven million drug addicts in the country in fact meant suffering and misery of the same number of families.

No compromise on accountability even if my government is sent packing

He said that society had a significant role in the promotion of negative trends by accepting earning of money through illegal ways and corruption.

The prime minister assured to enhance the flow of required resources to counter the menace of drug abuse in the country.

He lauded the efforts of ANF in eradicating drug abuse. He, however, said the efforts of an institution alone could not produce results unless the efforts put in by society itself as the biggest deterrent.

The prime minister also inaugurated the new building of the ANF Headquarters and laid a wreath on the memorial of martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control and senior officials of ANF attended the event.

Earlier, Director General ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik briefed the prime minister on the operations of ANF for control of smuggling of narcotics across the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that he would not compromise on the ongoing accountability process even at the cost of his government.

“They (the opposition) don’t know me. I will not compromise on the accountability process even if my government is sent packing,” PM was quoted as saying this while addressing a meeting of the ruling party’s spokespersons and senior leaders.

The remarks of PM came at a time when Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an 11-party alliance of opposition parties, has announced its December 13 rally in Lahore. The event is being dubbed by opposition as the “final nail in the government’s coffin.” The opposition is also considering the option of tendering en masse resignations to destabilise the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan came down hard on the PDM for holding public rallies at a time when there are rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country. “The opposition is putting lives of masses in danger only to save its corruption,” PM said. He berated the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family by saying that the whole family was sitting in self-exile abroad while it was using masses here in the country for vested interests.

“The government is least bothered even if they hold as many rallies at the Minar-e-Pakistan,” PM Imran Khan said while referring to December 13 rally. He made it clear that his government would not create hurdles in holding political rallies including the one in Lahore but cases would be registered against those who are providing services to these rallies. This is because we care for the people, he added.

“We would not obstruct their rallies while the opposition wants from the government to do so,” PM said adding that the opposition wants confrontation with the government but the latter would not provide the former such an opportunity.

He said that the hypocrisy of opposition continues to be exposed every day. The opposition had been demanding imposing lockdown in the first wave but it is now bent on violating all standard operating procedures (SOPs). He said that Lahore rally would provide a potential hotspot for spreading coronavirus because opposition parties had given calls to their workers throughout the country to gather in the provincial capital.

PM Imran Khan further said that the opposition should make it clear that “against whom the government would register cases if more people died due to deadly virus as a result of these political rallies.” He said that the government was facing no threat of political rallies and the ruling party would not be get blackmailed by the opposition.

The opposition wants an underhand deal like infamous NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) but it would fail to get it, he asserted. During the meeting, PM also appreciated Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and said that she had become active in Punjab. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) needed people having such a passion, he said while referring to SACM.

PM for improvement in power sector

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressing for all necessary measures to bring about further improvement in power sector directed that all the stakeholders should fulfill their responsibilities within the stipulated time.

He further directed for the formulation of a system under which the subsidy was available only for the poor and deserving people.

The Prime Minister was presiding over a review meeting regarding power sector reforms.

Federal Ministers Hammad Azhar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Umar Ayub Khan, Advisors Abdul Razzak Dawood, Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistants Nadeem Babar, Tabish Gohar and senior officers were in attendance.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the administrative matters relating to power sector, cost of power generation and distribution system.