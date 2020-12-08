Share:

ISLAMABAD - With the country reporting another 3,795 cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) yesterday warned that the positivity rate of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached 9.71 percent with highest ratio observed in Karachi.

A meeting held, at the NCOC and participated by all officials through video link, was told that most Covid-19 cases are reported in Karachi with positivity rate at 21.31 percent.

Two days earlier, the national positivity ratio was 7.59 per cent with the highest rate was observed in Abbottabad at 17.57 percent followed by Rawalpindi at 15.26 percent, Karachi at 14.31 percent and Hyderabad at 12.13 percent.

All steps are being taken for the implementation of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) as the positivity ratio in the second wave is increasing rapidly, the NCOC said.

According to the latest statistics released by NCOC, 3,795 people were tested positive during the last twenty-four hours after conducting the tests of 39,076 people while 37 more people died of infection during the same period of time.

According to the NCOC, there are now 55,354 active cases in the country while the figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 356,542.

Around 40,000 tests are being conducted on daily basis in the past two weeks, out of which 40 percent were carried out through contact tracing. 81 percent cases have been reported from urban areas.

Smart lockdown has been enforced in 4,503 areas across the country and heavy fines have been imposed over violation of SOPs in different provinces, according to NCOC.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in the number of casualties.

The total number of positive cases in the cases has reached 420,294 so far. Till now as many 184,486 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, followed by 123,762 in Punjab, 49,676 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 32,816 in Islamabad, 17,466 in Balochistan, 7,356 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and 4,732 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Furthermore, 3,177 individuals have lost their lives due to the deadly virus in Punjab followed by 3,019 in Sindh, 1,413 in KP, 341 in Islamabad, 181 in AJK, 169 in Balochistan, and 98 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,794,242 coronavirus tests and 39,076 in the last 24 hours. As many a s356,542 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,539 patients are in critical condition.