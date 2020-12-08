Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday dismissed a petition filed against the appointment of Flight Lieutenant (retired) Khaqan Murtaza as the Director General (DG) of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition filed against the appointment of DG CAA which also sought contempt of court proceedings against the government functionaries for making this appointment. Justice Athar rejected the petition filed by Capt Asim Nawaz by terming it inadmissible. He added that the appointment of the DG CAA has been made after a lapse of two years and the aviation industry had suffered due to this. The IHC bench observed that the petition does not lie in the jurisdiction of the contempt of court law and dismissed the same.