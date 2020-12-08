Share:

Mohmand - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department and District Administration Mohmand jointly launched ‘Covid-19 Awareness Campaign’ seeking cooperation from all segments of the society including tribal elders, religious scholars and civil society in controlling spread of pandemic in the area.

In light of the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the provincial health department and the district administration launched an awareness campaign against the spread of fatal coronavirus in Mohmand tribal district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Saif-ul-Islam, Assistant Commissioner Upper Mohmand Hamid Iqbal and Deputy District Health Officer Dr Shabbir Ahmed briefed media in this regard.

ADC Saif-ul-Islam said that an awareness campaign was launched to protect people from corona and provide them with information on precautionary measures. In the campaign all the elders of the area, scholars, civil society and local media representatives should play their due role to inform people about this insidious disease, he added.

Dr Shabbir said at present 66 million people worldwide had been infected with the coronavirus and 1.5 million people had died. About 400,000 people in Pakistan had been infected with the deadly epidemic, which had claimed about 3,000 lives so far.