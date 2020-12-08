Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that unfortunately 41 patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,060 and 1,726 new cases emerged when 12,442 tests were conducted raising the tally to 186,212.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM Sindh said that 41 patients lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 3,060 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate. He added that 41 deaths stemming from COVID-19 within 24 hours was the highest number ever reported in the province.

The CM Sindh said that 12,442 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,726 cases that constituted 13.9 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,076,519 tests had been conducted against which 186,212 patients were diagnosed, of them 87 percent or 160,933 had recovered, including 1,352 overnight.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 22,219 patients were under treatment, of them 21,350 in home isolation, 12 at isolation centres and 857 at different hospitals.

He added that currently the condition of 76 patients was stated to be critical, including 76 shifted to ventilators.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah out of 1,726 new cases, 1,484 have been detected from Karachi, including 584 from South, 455 from East, 256 from Korangi, 164 from Central, 80 from Malir, and 71 from West.

Hyderabad has 43 cases, Thatta 20, Jamshoro and Sanghar 16 each, Naushehroferoze 14, Umerkot and Ghotki 12 each, Tando Allahyar and Badin 10 each, Matiari and Shikarpur nine each, Sujawal eight, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad six each, Jacobabad five, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur three each and Tando Mohammad Khan one each.

With 23 new COVID-19 cases, tally of affected in Sindh police reaches to 3,787

With 23 new cases reported in last two days, around 3,787 personnel and officers of Sindh police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesperson to Sindh police on Monday.

He told that out of total 765 tests conducted in two days, as many as 23 cops tested positive for the virus. The spokesperson said that 21 policemen lost their battle against COVID-19.

He told that currently 275 officers and personnel were under treatment, while 3,491 had returned to their homes after recovering from the disease. The spokesperson said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.

Another doctor in Sindh succumbs to coronavirus

Another doctor in Sindh on Monday succumbed to coronavirus as death toll across the country has been recorded as 8,398. The deceased, identified as Dr Waris, was working as ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist at Sindh Government Hospital in New Karachi. It is to be mentioned here that as many as 40 doctors have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Sindh so far.